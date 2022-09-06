Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Matador Resources worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 76.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 14.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 178,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

