CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,269.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 915,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,041,000 after purchasing an additional 848,773 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 765,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,354,000 after purchasing an additional 563,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 394,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $73.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.81%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,679.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

