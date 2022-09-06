Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Cognex worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cognex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.