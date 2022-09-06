Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $259,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,582 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in PTC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after purchasing an additional 153,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,100 shares of company stock valued at $31,739,770. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

