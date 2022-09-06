Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVI. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 61,229 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,077 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 36.32%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

