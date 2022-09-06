Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,009 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

