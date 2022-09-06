Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $405.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $289.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

