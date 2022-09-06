CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stake Lessened by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after acquiring an additional 78,436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth approximately $5,855,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,232,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total transaction of $157,990.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,213,915.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $161,348.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $157,990.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 444,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,213,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $151.35 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.