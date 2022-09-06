Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,291.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.02. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

