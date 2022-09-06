D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 153 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

