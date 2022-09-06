D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,575 Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.48% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 70,735 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,573,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

