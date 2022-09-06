D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 186 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 5.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 65.9% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 53,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 18.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,329.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.