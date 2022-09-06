D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,957 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 72.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. TheStreet cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.20% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 100.61%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.