D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 4,565 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,710,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.35.

