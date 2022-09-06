D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 5,025 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.14% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $422,177.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,027,643.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.31. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

