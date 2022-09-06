D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 842 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,739,000 after purchasing an additional 631,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,989,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 218,523 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

