D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,294,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 91,960 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,394,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NovoCure news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,681 shares of company stock worth $117,078. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

