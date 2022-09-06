D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,285,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after buying an additional 923,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,445,000 after buying an additional 583,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.3 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

