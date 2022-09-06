D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

