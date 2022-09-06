D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 235 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 875.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.