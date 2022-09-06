D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 6,056 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth $748,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $332,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,527,000 after buying an additional 719,765 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

