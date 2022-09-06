D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 730 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.26. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.