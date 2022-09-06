D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 3,637 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $170.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

