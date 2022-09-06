D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Exelon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 230,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,242,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,937,000 after buying an additional 133,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 355,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 51.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

