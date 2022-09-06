D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

