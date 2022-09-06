D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Toro were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in Toro by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Toro by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE TTC opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $110.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,014. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

