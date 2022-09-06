D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Insider Activity at Alliant Energy

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

