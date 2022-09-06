D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Price Performance

MP stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,817,721 shares of company stock valued at $181,838,885. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.