D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:J opened at $118.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.
Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.
