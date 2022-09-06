D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.15% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Resolute Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

