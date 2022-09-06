D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $695,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ABB were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

