D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $695,000 Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ABB were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
ABB Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ABB stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About ABB
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
Featured Stories
