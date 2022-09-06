D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $708,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after acquiring an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

