D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $721,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $305,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,998,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 over the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

