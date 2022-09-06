D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $734,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at $1,658,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Illumina by 25.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Illumina by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.51. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $471.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,267.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illumina to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

