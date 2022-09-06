D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $787,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,785,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,895,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFUS opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

