D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $789,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 137,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,873,000 after buying an additional 84,868 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 424,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

