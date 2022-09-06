D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $843,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 323.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.80. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

