D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,873 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HP were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 364.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

HPQ opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,750. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

