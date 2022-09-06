D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 over the last ninety days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

