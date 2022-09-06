D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,075 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UiPath Price Performance
Shares of PATH opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.
UiPath Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
- Forget Bitcoin, Block’s Ecosystems are the Real Growth Drivers
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.