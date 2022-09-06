D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.



