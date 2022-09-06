D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,230 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,814 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

