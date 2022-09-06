D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Qorvo to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $188.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

