D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 137 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

EQIX opened at $631.16 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $671.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

