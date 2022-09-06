D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,200 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,571,000 after buying an additional 185,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Price Performance

OSTK opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

