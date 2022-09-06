D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,250 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 9.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

