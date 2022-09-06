D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,254 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IJT opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

