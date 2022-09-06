D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 79 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 349,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

MMC stock opened at $160.27 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

