D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $116.91. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.