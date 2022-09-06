D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $344.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

