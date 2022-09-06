D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Exane BNP Paribas cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $609.86.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

